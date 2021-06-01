American International Group Inc. Buys 598 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Cirrus Logic worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,413,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 487.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.