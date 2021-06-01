American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Valvoline worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Valvoline by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 556,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 151,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NYSE:VVV opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.