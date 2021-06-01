American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 445.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,655 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $79.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.