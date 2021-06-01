American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.