American International Group Inc. Has $8.49 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 115,114 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $11,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

FLO opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

