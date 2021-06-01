American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of IDACORP worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDA. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

