American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the April 29th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.91.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

