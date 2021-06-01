Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the April 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMXEF stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

