AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

POWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

POWW stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91. AMMO has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.