Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.23.

Shares of AMRS opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

