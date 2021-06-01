Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post sales of $12.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.42 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $9.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $51.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.88 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 5,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.13 million, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.