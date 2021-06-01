Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report $48.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.08 million and the lowest is $24.26 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $33.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $260.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.93 million to $291.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $498.50 million, with estimates ranging from $426.77 million to $570.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,682. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 68,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,266. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

