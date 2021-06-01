Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.73. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

NYSE SPB traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $88.89. 173,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after buying an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,991,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 15.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

