Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NTB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.06. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,143. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.97. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

