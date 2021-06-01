Analysts Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). U.S. Well Services posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:USWS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 7,576,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.74. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 191,522 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

