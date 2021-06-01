Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce earnings per share of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.76. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,580%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $168.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.91. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

