Analysts Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Announce $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $1.51. AON posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

NYSE:AON traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average of $224.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

