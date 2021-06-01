Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $125.27 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.81.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.