Analysts Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). ION Geophysical reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on IO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 351,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

