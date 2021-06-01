Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post sales of $147.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.31 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $137.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $615.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.48 million to $682.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

