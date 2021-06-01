Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $680.85 Million

Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report sales of $680.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.10 million. Teleflex posted sales of $567.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,064,923,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,148,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $402.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.35 and a 200 day moving average of $401.70. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

