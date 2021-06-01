Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Target Price at $73.25

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCDBF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

CCDBF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

