Analysts Set ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Target Price at GBX 193.50

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 201 ($2.63).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTEC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 236.70 ($3.09). 2,994,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,907. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 204.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.39%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

