Analysts Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $65.00

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $128,780. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 5,462.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.