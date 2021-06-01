Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT at $88.30

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTIOF. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Analyst Recommendations for National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.