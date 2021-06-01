Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT at $88.30

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTIOF. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

