Analysts Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Target Price at GBX 716.78

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 716.78 ($9.36).

RDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of LON RDW traded up GBX 20.57 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 699.97 ($9.15). 1,149,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,251. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 679.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 594.51.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

