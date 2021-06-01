Analysts Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Target Price at $43.67

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

SLGN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

