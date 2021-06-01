Analysts Set Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Target Price at $12.88

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

SIOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $14,326,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 165,218 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,448,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIOX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 218,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,991. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

