Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Price Target at $68.10

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,373. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

