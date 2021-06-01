Analysts Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) PT at $134.00

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on THO. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of THO stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.48.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.
Thor Industries Company Profile
Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.