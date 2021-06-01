Analysts Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) PT at $134.00

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THO. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Thor Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

