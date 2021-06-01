Analysts Set UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) Price Target at GBX 975.25

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 975.25 ($12.74).

UDG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price target on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

In other UDG Healthcare news, insider Shane Cooke purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

LON UDG opened at GBX 1,060.06 ($13.85) on Tuesday. UDG Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 677.41 ($8.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,078 ($14.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 920.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 819.75.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.