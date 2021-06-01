Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR):

5/28/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/28/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $108.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DLTR stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $98.86. 88,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,715. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

