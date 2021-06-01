Analyzing Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) & American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital and American Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $379.80 million 3.91 -$14.44 million $0.31 37.74 American Finance Trust $305.22 million 3.25 -$31.86 million $0.90 10.11

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 0.46% 1.04% 0.26% American Finance Trust -9.71% -1.81% -0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ladder Capital and American Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 1 0 4 1 2.83 American Finance Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ladder Capital currently has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.64%. American Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.87%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of American Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Ladder Capital pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Finance Trust pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats American Finance Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

