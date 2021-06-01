Analyzing The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) & Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Duckhorn Portfolio and Jones Soda, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 7 0 2.78 Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus price target of $20.78, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given The Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Jones Soda.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of The Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Duckhorn Portfolio and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A Jones Soda -23.62% -57.73% -31.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Duckhorn Portfolio and Jones Soda’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Duckhorn Portfolio $270.65 million 7.73 $32.38 million N/A N/A Jones Soda $11.90 million 2.82 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

The Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda.

Summary

The Duckhorn Portfolio beats Jones Soda on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and national and regional retail accounts, as well as through grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

