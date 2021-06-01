Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Citigroup

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.62.

Shares of PLAN opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

