Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.77 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,395 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.