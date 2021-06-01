Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,364.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,305.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,012.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

