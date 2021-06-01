Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares during the period. Acas LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 463,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000.

NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,689. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

