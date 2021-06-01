Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 256,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,599. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

