Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $69.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,561. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

