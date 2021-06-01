Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post sales of $415.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.00 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $398.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 965,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,594,458. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.