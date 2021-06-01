Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.67

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 29931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

