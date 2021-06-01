AntiMatter Market Capitalization Achieves $5.50 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 14% lower against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $638,246.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00082011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.83 or 0.01016185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.85 or 0.09740038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00091801 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

