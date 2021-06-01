APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -346.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.