AppCoins (APPC) Achieves Market Cap of $21.92 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $21.92 million and $436,010.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00083410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.22 or 0.01014430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.48 or 0.09791382 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,211,903 coins and its circulating supply is 245,211,902 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.