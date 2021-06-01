Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is General American Investors Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

