Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is TFC Financial Management’s 4th Largest Position

TFC Financial Management reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

