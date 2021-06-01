Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

ABR opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.