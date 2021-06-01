Arcadia Biosciences’ (RKDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 147.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

