ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.96

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 119703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
