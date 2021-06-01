ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.96

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 119703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

